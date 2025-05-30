100 Featured – Introducing Young Cray SA: In the vibrant landscape of South African music, a distinctive voice is emerging from the hip-hop scene!

22 Year old Young Cray SA, born Mateu Carlos Dolamo hails from Moomane, Limpopo, and was raised in Mhluzi, Middelburg, Mpumalanga. The young artist has gained recognition for his emotive lyrics and unique blend of Pop, Soul, and Hip Hop. Young Cray SA’s music focuses on Heartbreak, depression, anxiety & Love, as topics.

Young Cray SA embarked on his musical journey in June 2019, releasing his debut track “Sauce,” which immediately resonated with listeners. This initial success paved the way for his first EP, “2020 EP,” released in April 2020. The EP garnered impressive attention, accumulating 5,000 streams in its first week and now boasting over 20,000 streams across digital platforms. A significant achievement for an independent artist.

What sets Young Cray SA apart is his willingness to delve into themes often overlooked in mainstream hip-hop. Inspired by artists like XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, he uses his music as a therapeutic outlet. He explores personal struggles such as depression, anxiety, and love. This raw honesty and vulnerability have cultivated a deep connection with his growing fanbase.

His discography includes popular tracks like “Baby Girl,” “Uthando,” and “Yours Eyes,” showcasing his versatility and ability to craft compelling narratives. He has also collaborated with international artists, including Ghanaian singer Menz on the song “Uthando (Love).”

Beyond his individual artistry, he has also worked with, C-Sway, Rockie Beats, Jeep Jack ZA, King Nova YF, Sleezy Breezy ZA.

Royal Fam Music Entertainment & Moomane Entertainment

Young Cray SA is also actively involved in shaping the future of the South African music industry. In 2023, he and Mr. Synt, established their independent label, Royal Fam Music Entertainment. A testament to his commitment to fostering new talent and building a sustainable career in music. In 2024, he further expanded his reach by opening another sub-label, Moomane Entertainment, with Yungboii Pharoah.

He also recently released a new EP with Yungboii Pharoah titled ‘Love Affairs,‘ further solidifying their collaborative efforts. Young Cray SA has also worked with NSJ Lyrical Gawd on singles like I’m Done and Other Side Of Love EP.

Currently pursuing higher education, Young Cray SA balances his academic commitments with his burgeoning music career. His message to aspiring young artists is clear and inspiring. “Believe in your dreams, and God will manifest your dreams in reality.”

Young Cray SA represents a new wave of South African artists who are not afraid to be authentic and use their platforms to connect with listeners on a deeper level. With a growing discography, strong artistic vision, and a dedication to his craft, he is undoubtedly an artist to watch.

Listen to ‘Love Affairs’ EP Yungboii Pharoah and Young Cray SA

