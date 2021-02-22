12 Years Later, Zulu Boy Drops The Music Video For Nomalanga. Actor, Radio Presenter and all round Entertainer Zulu Boy has dominated every thing he has come across. The multi faceted talent is currently rocking a role on SABC 1’s Uzalo. Well he has a surprise in store for his fans!

The Malume hitmaker recently took to twitter to announce the release of his smash hit Nomalanga, 12 years after its release. He tweeted, “After 12 years, here’s the official video: Zuluboy – Nomalanga (OFFICIAL VIDEO)“

Zulu Boys’s Iconic Nomalanga is from his 2008 album Inqolobane. The rapper turned actor went on to win the Best Rapper Award in 2008 at the Metro FM Awards. Nomalanga was named as one of the biggest hip-hop songs to come of South Africa.

The song samples one of South Africa’s greatest Jazz Musicians Caiphus Semeyna. The music video follows the stories of soliders who left their home to fight for the country and left their families behind.

In the Youtube description of the song Zulu Boy writes that the music video is long overdue and named the track a classic which it certainly is!

While he was active as a rapper he worked with the likes of DJ Dimplez, Professor, ProKid and Zakwe.

After his 2012 album drop Crisis Management, Zulu Boy traded in his microphone for some time on the small screen. He has secured roles on SABC 1’s Uzalo and eTV’s newest medical drama Durban Gen.

He has also appeared the SABC 1 shows Intersexions and Fan Base as the host of the show and on eTV’s Gold Diggers which has now been discontinued.

Who knows? Zulu Boy could give fans a surprise album collaborating with all the greats!

Check out the long awaited music video for Zulu Boy’s classic track Nomalanga here: