Rockford Josphats – 2 million YouTube views in only two weeks?

Roki born Rockford Josphats comeback, ‘Uchandifunga’ has reached the two million YouTube

The hit track has become the first from a Zimbabwe based musician to reach over 2 million YouTube views in only two weeks.

Uchandifunga’s sudden spike in YouTube view count recently raised eyebrows with speculations that the Roki and self proclaimed prophet, Passion Java ‘bought’ the views.

The duo however vehemently denied the claims.

Java refuted the allegations saying, “It’s embarrassing that as a country we have not had a video with one million views in one day.

Passion Java A.KA. Twabaam with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

“Everyone knows my favourite artist is uncle Poptain. If I could buy views, it would probably be for him. I personally don’t have a video with one million views (on YouTube). Don’t you think if I could do it I would have bought some views for myself?”