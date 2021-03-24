2021 Stand Up South Africa: Check out the 3 judges

Stand Up South Africa is here again and it promises to be entertaining and mind-blowing.

Following the news about the event, the personalities who will be judges have been announced.

On Dineo Langa’s Instagram page, the judges were announced to be: Kelly Khumalo, Lorcia Cooper & Kurt Darren.

“Introducing your STAND UP SOUTH AFRICA Judges… Kelly Khumalo, Lorcia Cooper & Kurt Darren!!! Keep those entries coming. Whatsapp your video of you and your parent or you and your child singing your hearts out to 082 065 5174!” Dineo captioned post.

Lots of South Africans are anticipating more details about the forthcoming show.