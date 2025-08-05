25 moments that made England vs India the best Test series since the 2005 Ashes

Archer’s triumphant return, Bashir’s parting gift and handbags at Old Trafford – The i Paper looks back at the key incidents that defined an instant classic

In the best series seen on these shores since the 2005 Ashes, England and India traded blows over 25 captivating days to light up a summer that underlined the primacy of Test cricket.

India eventually won a thrilling final Test at The Oval that could easily have gone England’s way such was the closeness of a series, eventually drawn 2-2, that was not decided until 56 minutes into the final day.

Here, The i Paper takes you through the key moments that defined an instant classic.

Gill throws it away

India were dominating the opening exchanges of the series as captain Shubman Gill started with a century. But his dismissal for 147 on the second morning at Headingley trying to slog Shoaib Bashir sparked a collapse of 7 for 41 as the tourists were bowled out for 471 in their first innings.

Pope’s century at Headingley

Having come into the series with speculation over his place at No 3 and Jacob Bethell lurking in the background, Ollie Pope’s first contribution was to score 106 on the second day of the first Test – a knock that temporarily ended talk about his position and helped England get to within six runs of India’s first-innings total.

Openers set up a classic chase

Ben Duckett has become one of England’s key players (Photo: Getty)

Set 371 to win the opening Test, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on 188 for the first wicket to lay the foundations for a win that gave England the perfect start to the series.

Stokes’s fateful decision

England captain Ben Stokes would win all five tosses in the series but it was his decision to bat first at Edgbaston that would come back to haunt him, with Gill, his opposite number, scoring 269 to lay the foundations for a first-innings 587.

Smith makes hay

Jamie Smith’s unbeaten 184 from 207 balls in the second Test summed up his prodigious talent. His innings and Harry Brook’s 158 were outliers in an England first-innings of 407 that contained six ducks.

Washington Sunday

England were attempting to dig in to save the second Test on the final day when Ravindra Jadeja raced through an over just before lunch that allowed Washington Sundar to bowl at Stokes. It worked, too, as the off-spinner’s third ball trapped England’s captain lbw as the hosts’ last hopes of a draw evaporated.

England in Deep trouble

When Akash Deep dismissed Brydon Carse on the fifth evening in Birmingham it not only sealed a spectacular 336-run win for India to level the series at 1-1 but saw the seamer, in for the rested Jasprit Bumrah, seal a 10-wicket haul in the match.

Archer’s dream return

Jofra Archer looks back to his world-class best (Photo: Getty)

After four years away from Test cricket, Jofra Archer’s dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, squared up and caught by Brook at second slip, with his third delivery on day two of the third Test at Lord’s was a moment to savour. It came during a ferocious opening spell that saw Archer hit 93.6mph.

Stokes runs out Pant

With India cruising on 248 for three shortly before lunch on day three at Lord’s, Stokes made a game-changing intervention when throwing down the stumps from cover point to run out Rishabh Pant.

Crawley sparks the series

With England resuming their second innings late on day three at Lord’s, Crawley and Duckett wasted time to ensure they would only face one over before stumps. The ill-feeling between the teams came to the boil when Crawley called out the physio after he was hit on the glove by Bumrah. Gill told the opener to “grow some f****** balls”. The needle only spiralled from this point.

Siraj barge

Mohammed Siraj was sanctioned by the International Cricket Council when he gave Duckett the mother of all send offs after picking up the first wicket of the fourth day at Lord’s – roaring in the opener’s face and then shoulder barging him as he walked off.

Bashir’s parting gift

Stokes was the inspiration behind England’s 22-run win at Lord’s, taking himself to “dark places” when bowling 19 overs on the final day. But it was Bashir, who came on to bowl having broken a finger earlier in the match, who sealed it when he removed Siraj with a delivery that span back and agonisingly rolled into the stumps.

Pant’s Old Trafford pain

Pant, who had retired hurt the previous day after wearing a Chris Woakes yorker, hobbled out to the middle shortly before lunch on the second day of the fourth Test in Manchester just hours after a scan confirmed a fractured metatarsal in his right foot.

Magnificent Root

The race is on for Joe Root to catch Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: Getty)

Joe Root had been stalking cricket’s greatest for much of the third day in Manchester, first overtaking Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to move up to third on the all-time list of Test runscorers when he got to 31 in the morning. A century came in the afternoon before he hit Anshul Kamboj for the single he needed to reach 120 and go past Ricky Ponting’s mark of 13,378 into second on the list, leaving Sachin Tendulkar as the only man ahead of him.

Stokes tons up

Having retired hurt on 66 with cramp on the third evening in Manchester, England’s captain came back the next morning to bludgeon India’s attack as he scored 141 to help his side post 669 in their only innings of the match. It was Stokes’ first Test century for two years.

Jadeja’s lifeline

India would have been 222 for five in their second innings at Old Trafford and still 89 runs behind had Root taken a catch at slip off the bowling of Archer to dismiss Jadeja for nought on the final morning of the fourth Test.

Handbags at Old Trafford

With the umpires motioning to go off and Stokes offering handshakes as the final hour of the drawn fourth Test started, Jadeja, on 89, and Sundar, on 80, refused to leave the field until they reached their respective hundreds. Cue Brook bowling trash, plenty of sledging from the fielders and zero recognition from England’s players when both reached their landmarks.

Gambhir’s groundsman spat

In keeping with an ill-tempered series, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had a run-in with Oval groundsman Lee Fortis two days out from the final Test when India’s backroom staff were warned not to drag their kit bags across the square. Gambhir exploded. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak later called Fortis “arrogant”.

England rocked by Stokes injury

England need Ben Stokes fully fit for the Ashes (Photo: Getty)

Home hopes in the final Test received a body blow when Stokes was ruled out on the eve of the match with a grade three muscle tear in his right shoulder that will keep him out for six to 10 weeks.

Woakes woe

England found themselves a bowler down half an hour before the end of the first day at The Oval when Woakes, diving to save a boundary, dislocated his left shoulder. The 36-year-old was England’s only ever-present bowler in the series.

Duckett’s Deep discussion

As England’s first innings rollicked along at seven runs an over before lunch on day two at The Oval, Duckett became embroiled in a battle with Deep that included him telling the fast bowler: “You can’t get me out.” When the fast bowler eventually got him, he put his arm around the opener as he was walking off to have a word and had to be dragged away by team-mates.

Siraj slip

India looked to have blown the series finale when Siraj stepped on the boundary rope when attempting to catch Brook on the fourth day at The Oval. Brook, on 19 at the time, went on to score what looked like being a decisive 111 in England’s chase of 374.

Krishna’s Root cause

Brook’s dismissal charging Deep was a blow to England’s hopes of winning the final Test. But it was Prasidh Krishna’s delivery that got Root for 105 that really turned the tide in India’s favour as the hosts were reduced to 337 for six.

Woakes the hero

With England nine down and needing 17 runs to win on the final morning of the series, Woakes walked out with his left arm in a sling under his jumper to join Gus Atkinson at the crease. He didn’t face a ball but, fighting the pain, he grimaced his way through four runs to help chip away at the target.

Siraj has the final say

Having played every Test and bowled 185 overs, it was apt that Siraj sealed a thrilling six-run series-levelling win for India when he bowled Atkinson 56 minutes into the final day to conclude an instant classic.