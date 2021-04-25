3 crew, child killed in Helicopter crash

Three crew members and a child were killed after a Zimbabwean military helicopter crashed into a house near the capital, Harare, on Friday.

Two pilots, a technician and the child died in the training flight crash in Arcturus village, east of the capital.

It came down on a house in Arcturus, a farming area some 30 km east of the capital Harare.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives after the unfortunate accident,” Air Marshal Elson Moyo said.

Zimbabwe’s first female helicopter fighter pilot was among the deceased.

The Air Force said the crew, who took off from Manyame Air Force Base, was on a “general handling training sortie” over Seke and Domboshava when they lost contact, triggering a search and rescue effort.

Air Marshal Moyo said an air accident investigation would begin immediately to establish what caused the crash.