3 lessons Lionesses can take into Euro qualifiers after thrashing Italy

England 5-1 Italy (Wubben-Moy 1’, Hemp 20’, 33’, Toone 69’, Daly 79’| Cambiaghi 45+3)

The wisdom of England playing low-level friendlies at the less than salubrious Estadio Nuevo Mirador in southern Spain has been questioned. There can be no doubt, however, that the Lionesses made a huge statement ahead of April’s European Championship qualifiers, when their bid to defend their 2022 title begins.

Just 949 fans took in the 7-2 win over Austria on Friday, and that number decreased to 650 for Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over Italy.

Many of the players had already taken part in warm weather camps over the winter break, and Sarina Wiegman has long voiced her desire for properly competitive fixtures. Yet England once again outshone both their modest surroundings and their opponents.

Set pieces still England’s secret weapon

Making just her third international start, it took Lotte Wubben-Moy less than a minute to open the scoring. The Arsenal defender was unmarked for her header in the box, Alex Greenwood’s corner a timely reminder of the immense threat England pose from set pieces.

Another Greenwood corner teed up the second, cleared into Lauren Hemp’s path by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani.

Chloe Kelly provided the corner for the third, Lucy Bronze keeping the ball in – just – and Georgia Stanway picking out Hemp for the header.

Stanway and Clinton’s partnership

Stanway was also at the centre of an impressive midfield partnership with Grace Clinton, the Tottenham midfielder starring again following her debut against Austria.

In another sign her spell at Spurs (on loan from Manchester United) is paying dividends, Clinton provides England with another option if Fran Kirby does not stay fit and could eventually rival Ella Toone – though the United playmaker made her own mark with a brilliant finish for England’s fourth. She is certainly a more attacking alternative to Laura Coombs and Katie Zelem.

Clinton is a perfect understudy with Kirby out (Photo: Getty)



Clinton and Stanway, alongside Keira Walsh, will be vital in April’s qualifiers against sides with a low block to ensure Alessia Russo does not get cut off. Or should that be Rachel Daly, who made another claim for her place at No 9 with a goal from the bench, seizing on a botched Italian backpass.

Defensive issues

With a notoriously high defensive line so often England’s downfall in the Nations League, this time it was a lapse in concentration to blame.

Italy largely let them off the hook with their finishing, except when Niamh Charles played Greenwood into trouble and Inter Milan striker Michela Cambiaghi punished them.