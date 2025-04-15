5FM Champions autism awareness | SA Music News Magazine

5FM Champions autism awareness – This Autism Awareness Month, 5FM is Ampli5ing its commitment to powerful social change, and making a practical difference! This, with a heartwarming initiative aimed at supporting Thulasizwe School for Autism in Soweto.

As part of its #YB5 (Young Blood 5) campaign, spearheaded by 5 Breakfast host, Nick Hamman, the station will be shining a spotlight on the vital work being done. Providing specialized education and skill development for learners with autism, and helping to drive the school’s efforts of building a kitchen for the learners.

The school was established in 1948 as a mainstream school. It was later transformed into a dedicated autism support institution in 2016. Thulasizwe School for Autism is the first public institution of its kind in Soweto. The school provides individualized learning programs (ILPs), focusing on practical skills such as baking, catering, gardening, sewing, and entrepreneurship. The school strives to equip learners with essential tools for independence.

Autism Awareness Month – 5FM Ampli5’s commitment to social change

Throughout April, 5FM will use its full broadcasting muscle to highlight Thulasizwe School’s needs and achievements, with exclusive content. This includes live discussions featuring educators and other experts. It will also include parents, advocates in the autism community and the learners themselves. This, in a bid to rally support for the school’s mission and help raise funds for the development of essential facilities. The primary goal is the building of a dedicated kitchen for the learners within the school.

5 Breakfast broadcasted live from the Thulasizwe School for Autism on Wednesday, 9 April 2025.

5FM and Good Hope FM’s Business Manager, Masi Mdingane, says, “5FM has always been about more than just pumping music and epic youth parties. We believe in using our platform to inspire and drive change. Through the #YB5 initiative, we’re not just raising awareness about autism. We’re actively contributing to a brighter future for the learners of Thulasizwe School. By sharing their stories and challenges, we aim to mobilise our audience and partners to make a real, life-changing impact.”

Nick Hamman, who has been at the forefront of the Thulasizwe initiative for #YB5, emphasises the importance of raising awareness and mobilizing resources for the school.

“Thulasizwe School is doing phenomenal work in supporting children with autism, but they need all the help they can get. We’re calling on our listeners, partners, and other brands to join us in making a difference. Whether it’s through donations, volunteering, or simply spreading the word, everyone has a role to play in changing these learners’ lives for the better.”

For more information or to donate to this fantastic initiative, stay tuned to 5FM.

