5FM wins Coolest Radio Station at GenNext Awards – 5FM won the award for ‘Coolest Radio Station’ in SA at the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The win, announced at a glitzy event held in Melrose Arch on 20 September. The event was hosted by 5FM’s very own queen of hosts, Zanele Potelwa.

Sunday Times GenNext is the leading annual youth brand preference! Recognising brands that are competitive and ahead of the curve, as voted for by SA’s youth.

It consists of the Sunday Times GenNext “coolest brands” survey. This includes a youth behaviour report. The report reaching over 12 000 youths aged 8 to 30 years.

The station’s Marketing Manager, Sewela Sebola, says, “This win has been a long time coming and years in the making. Getting the nod from our core target market, the youth of Mzansi, really does speak volumes. Showing our team’s absolute passion, dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

“The brand constantly unearths new insights about our youth. Strategically aligning ourselves to their changing needs and wants! 5FM will remain a firm favourite for our youth.

We will keep striving to win their hearts. Giving them the best entertainment in the coming years. This is testament to the brand’s ever-growing power in understanding what the youth truly want! Adapting to it, and communicating to them in ways that matter to them.”

5FM’s Acting Business Manager, Michael Bossenger, says, “Winning this award is a massive honour for us! Moreso, because it’s the youth of South Africa who selected us as their favourite station. They are at the core of everything we do! From our Top 40 music core to the news. From the events, stunts, influencers, movers, shakers,. Our community projects and even A-list celebrities we feature.”

“Thanks to intense and continued market research. This keeps our fingers firmly on our audience’s pulse, and a fleet-footed A-team. Always ahead of the trend. 5FM is making phenomenal strides and continues to show substantial growth.

Not only reaching, but actively engaging and moving the youth market. This, to achieve solid ROI for clients that span anything from power-punching SMEs to the biggest multinational brands. This award serves as strong confirmation that the Power of 5 throws all the right punches.”

Stay tuned to 5FM. Download the 5FM app for iOS and Android. Visit www.5fm.co.za and follow the station across all social media channels for more.

About 5FM

5FM is not just a radio station. 5FM is a multimedia brand that builds and shares content across digital and on-air media channels informed by the youth. 5FM’s purpose is to bring together the youth of South Africans through the power of music.

As an entertainment powerhouse 5FM features some of the most well-known media personalities and music DJs in South Africa. The station embraces content that is relevant, youth driven and co-created with the 5FM community while proudly supporting the South African music industry.

5FM has won numerous awards, including seven consecutive Generation Next awards for Coolest Radio Station, 2012 Commercial Station of the Year at the MTN Radio Awards and the Most Influential International Station at the Worldwide Radio Summit in Los Angeles. 5FM lives loud!

Visit 5FM online at the following social media platforms:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Pinterest

If you enjoyed 5FM wins Coolest Radio Station at GenNext Awards Read about more award winners here