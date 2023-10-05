NEW ALBUM: BNXN – SINCERELY, BENSON

Elite Lagos vocalist and one of the new gen’s most exciting breakthrough artists BNXN (fka BUJU) drops his highly anticipated 15-track debut album, ‘Sincerely, Benson.’. The formidable Afrofusion singer penned every single lyric on the project, whilst working with a collection of A-List producers, including Jae5, Sarz, ATG, Guiltybeatz, Leriq, Davinchiii, Denzl, Blaisebeatz, Tempoe, Magicsticks and Dro amongst others.

Sincerely, Benson is a masterclass in vocals and musicality as the singer opens up and lets us explore his world. BNXN set the tone early on with

‘Gwagwalada’ featuring Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez, which dropped in February and has been on a winning streak ever since. True to his reputation as a hitmaker, Sincerely, Benson is bursting with singles that will make it a debut that stands the test of time.

Sincerely, Benson includes a handpicked selection of features, including UK rapper Headie One, Taves, Nigerian superstar 2Baba and Jamaican singer Popcaan. Speaking on Sincerely, Benson BNXN said, “This is as sincere as it gets”.

Over the last few years, the Lagos singer has released a growing body of work that pushes back against conventional modes of African music and in doing so, he has created an instantly recognisable sound. He has completely switched up the game, becoming one of the biggest and most internationally known names in the new wave of stars. Following his recent acclaimed singles, ‘Pray’ and ‘GWAGWALADA’ which both feature on the album, last month BNXN collaborated with UK artist Stefflon Don on ‘Whats Poppin’ which has created an undeniable buzz in the UK and received 6M streams to date. He is showing no signs of slowing down, and to celebrate the release of his album, BNXN has announced a headline show at London’s iconic venue, The Roundhouse on the 18th of November.

