NEW VIDEO: FIDO – JOY IS COMING

Following the widespread success of this 2024 release, Fido unveils the official visuals for his viral hit song “Joy is Coming”.

Directed by Filmboi known for his work with Rema and many more Afrobeats acts, the music video is nothing short of the song’s existing themes showing people dancing, having a good time and celebrating the certainty of incoming joy. With this music video, fans and viewers will be introduced to a brand new Fido, never before seen in this capacity.

The music video was shot in Lagos Nigeria, where everything started for Fido making it a full circle moment for the artist.

Speaking on the release of the music video, Fido said,

“This music video is inspired by my love for the song and the message the song is passing. “Joy is Coming” is about believing in the miracles that come with happiness and how it is manifesting in your lives no matter what you’re going through. You will see it in the scenes and in the energy of the video that Joy is coming and joy is here to stay.“

