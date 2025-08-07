NEW VIDEO: TIWA SAVAGE + SKEPTA – ON THE LOW

Afrobeats Queen Tiwa Savage and Skepta just dropped the video for their new collaborative single “On The Low” taken from Tiwa’s upcoming album This One Is Personal, dropping August 29.

The striking cover art for This One Is Personal features Tiwa – affectionately known as the Queen of Afrobeats – seated atop a towering stack of mattresses. Each layer represents a chapter of love, loss, growth, and survival, forming an intimate throne that mirrors the emotional depth and vulnerability found throughout the album. Her long-standing ties to the UK music scene make this collaboration with Skepta feel both natural and long overdue. Over the years, the two artists have consistently championed one another, and now they finally come together on this amazing rack. Together, they explore the quiet tension of a relationship hidden from the world, balancing secrecy with the yearning for authenticity and openness.

Speaking on the forthcoming album Tiwa explains “Over 2 years. Recorded in Nashville, Malibu, San Francisco, London, Lagos. It has been a journey bringing this to life. Blood, sweat and literal tears included. Some of these records were born out of pain and very dark times and some were from times that were brighter but EVERY single song, every single vibe is something I went through. This record isn’t about proving anything to anyone, it is me pouring my emotions in notes and creating music from my heart. Releasing this into the world almost feels like giving you guys a chunk of my heart but as they say, love is to be shared. I’m excited, nervous, a bit scared but immensely grateful. This One is Personal and it really is”

Tiwa is an icon and has paved the way for artists like Tems, Ayra Starr, and Tyla to achieve global success, this collaboration is another power move from the Queen of Afrobeats, recruiting Skepta for a feature ahead of her album release. This release follows a wave of recent success for Tiwa. Her latest single “You4Me” is dominating airwaves, and just last month, she delivered a headline performance at Little Simz’s Meltdown Festival, a show-stopping moment that further cemented her status as a global music powerhouse. Skepta has broke down doors in music, winning the Mercury Prize for ‘Konnichiwa’, he has since gone on to become an Actor, Director, Fashion Designer, Oil Painter, co founder of a house music label (Mas Tiempo) and organiser of ‘Big Smoke’ music festival which is 9th and 10th august and featuring the likes of Central Cee, Frisco and Chip.

Watch, Share and Enjoy “On The Low”

