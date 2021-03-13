New Music Friday: A Round Up Of SA Hip-Hop’s Hottest Drops Of The Week. SA Rappers are always ready to serve up some heat and surprises listeners with their releases. This Friday, rappers have cooked up some hot releases. 2021 seems like it’ll be a fantastic year.

This week is a stellar line up with music from some of hip-hop’s biggest names. Here is a quick look at what SA rappers are serving up for listeners this week.

Fifi Cooper – Motlogelang

Fifi Cooper’s Motlegelang is her second single off of her upcoming album Chapters. She will be independently releasing the album under her record label Mo Cooper Records. The single is an ode to black love and shows the strength of black women. Listen to Motlegeleng here:

https://song.link/i/1556579957

Pdot O – Cold Waters: Low Tides And Lost Tapes

Pdot O is back with the third and final album of his Cold Waters series. Pdot O explained that the trilogy of albums is meant to tap into the fluidity of water. He says that the sub-plot of the album consists of a love story. The album features the likes of pH Raw X, Kea Zawadi and Percy Mthunzi. Listen to Cold Waters: Low Tides And Lost Tapes:

https://music.apple.com/za/album/cold-waters-low-tides-and-lost-tapes/1551602884?ls

Big Zulu Featuring Mduduzi – Ihlupheko

Mali Eningi rapper Big Zulu is back with his first single for 2021 Ihlupheko featuring singer songwriter Mduduzi Ncube. Big Zulu touches listeners with this new release and Mduduzi’s vocals add more emotion to the track. He has announced that he will release an album in 2021. Listen to Big Zulu’s new single Ihlupheko here:

https://electromodeza.lnk.to/InhluphekoSo

Sho Madjozi Featuring Thomas Chauke – Shahumba

Sho Madjozi recently dropped the music video for her hit single Shahumba. This is Madjozi’s first music video from her 2020 mix tape What A Life. Watch the colorful music video here: