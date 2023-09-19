AC Milan vs Newcastle: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds today

The club’s Saudi-backed takeover has seen a staggering improvement in fortunes both on and off the pitch as Eddie Howe guided the club into the top four last season, qualifying for a competition they last played in in 2003.

You have to beat the best to be the best and Newcastle have been handed the toughest of tasks back at Europe’s top table, being drawn in the so-called ‘group of death’ alongside the Milan giants, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in Group F.

A win in Italy would be a statement from Newcastle but a defeat will leave many questioning their credentials.

Date, kick-off time and venue

AC Milan vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 5.45pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

The match will take place at San Siro in Milan.

Newcastle prepare for AC Milan and return to Champions League

Where to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

AC Milan vs Newcastle team news

AC Milan XI: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Chukwueze, Leao, Giroud

Subs: Sportiello, Mirante, Adli, Pulisic, Reijnders, Jovic, Okafor, Kjaer, Florenzi, Musah, Bartesaghi

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, Miley

AC Milan vs Newcastle prediction

This is a really tough one. AC Milan can count themselves lucky to even be in the competition after benefiting from Juventus’ points deduction last season but have the pedigree and nous on this stage.

You can never write Newcastle off these days and no doubt every player will be determined to make their return after two decades a positive one.

Newcastle’s backline could well be the deciding factor here, either positively in the form of the influential Kieran Trippier or negatively in the form of the players beside him.

AC Milan to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

AC Milan and Newcastle have never played each other.

AC Milan vs Newcastle match odds

AC Milan: 17/10

Draw: 12/5

Newcastle: 13/8

Alexander Isak to score first: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).