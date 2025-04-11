Accountants key to Zimbabwe’s growth agenda: ED

STAFF WRITER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabwean accountants to become strategic drivers of the nation’s modernisation and industrialisation agenda, stressing the need for ethical financial management and digital transformation across sectors.

Addressing delegates at the official opening of the Zimbabwe Accountants Conference (ZAC) in Harare on Friday, hosted by the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB), the President underscored the profession’s central role in ensuring economic stability and fostering investor confidence.

“Accountants are not just record-keepers,” President Mnangagwa said. “You are architects of economic transformation, custodians of corporate and public finance, and enablers of national development.”

He urged financial professionals to uphold the highest ethical standards, warning that malpractice such as financial misreporting, money laundering and tax evasion undermines investor trust and national progress.

“Every dollar spent must be accounted for. Our economy cannot afford the consequences of unethical financial conduct,” he said. “We must close loopholes that enable illicit financial flows and corporate fraud.”

Mnangagwa challenged regulatory bodies, particularly the PAAB, to tighten oversight and enforce the Public Accountants and Auditors Act with rigor, ensuring only qualified, licensed practitioners operate in the sector.

“Integrity, discipline and ethics must define the Zimbabwean accountant. Rogue practitioners have no place in our financial system,” he said.

The President also highlighted the evolving nature of the accounting profession in light of digital innovation and global financial shifts.

He urged accountants to embrace technology, enhance corporate governance, and support inclusive economic growth.

“A future-ready profession must adopt innovation and align with international best practices. Your insights must drive competitiveness and sustainability across all sectors,” he said.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube echoed the call, applauding PAAB for aligning Zimbabwe’s financial standards with global norms.

“You are the backbone of Zimbabwe’s financial system,” said Prof Ncube.

PAAB chairperson Valentine Mushayakarara commended the Government’s support for the profession, reaffirming the board’s commitment to maintaining high technical and ethical standards.

Mnangagwa concluded by urging accountants to lead the fight against corruption.

“You see the numbers. You know the truth. Speak out. Refuse complicity. Uphold transparency and accountability at all times,” he said.

