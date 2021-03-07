Actual Eurovision Movie Town Launches Oscars 2021 Campaign

Prepare to be charmed: The actual town of Húsavík, Iceland — as seen in the 2020 Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams — has launched its own Oscars 2021 campaign independent of the streaming giant. The campaign launched after the song “Húsavík” was included on this year’s Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song. If you recall, the song is performed within the fictional Eurovision contest by McAdams’ character in the final act of the movie. (In reality, McAdams’ vocals were combined with Swedish singer Molly Sandén‘s vocals.)

In an effort to show support for “Húsavík” gaining a spot on the Oscars 2021 shortlist, the actual town of Húsavík has come together to campaign. In a video titled “An Óskar for Húsavík,” which was posted to the EurovisionMuseum YouTube channel earlier this week, we’re introduced to Óskar Óskarsson. Óskarsson is a Húsavík local who informs us he’s the only Óskar in town — but is keen to change that. In order to up the local Óskar count to two, the town of Húsavík wants to raise awareness for the Eurovision Song Contest original song of the same name. Hopefully, in doing so, the song’s chances of scoring an actual nomination at this year’s Academy Awards will be improved. The town of Húsavík makes a very compelling argument for the song “Húsavík” earning an Oscar nod, going so far as to spotlight a children’s choir singing the song and local fishermen posing like they’re holding a statue to make its case.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Let’s Stop Being Surprised Rachel McAdams Is a Comedy Genius

The video also serves as a rebuttal to another video posted on the EurovisionMuseum YouTube channel featuring prominent “Jaja Ding Dong” defender Olaf Yohansson (Hannes Óli Ágústsson). In the video, Olaf demands we consider “Jaja Ding Dong” for Best Original song, not “Húsavík.” Olaf’s campaign video is very memorable, if only because he chooses to shout his argument at us rather than charming us. And, if you need a reminder of why Olaf is fighting so hard for “Jaja Ding Dong” representation at this year’s Oscars, you can always listen to the song for 10 hours to really get into the spirit.

Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out the actual town of Húsavík’s very charming Oscar campaign video for Original Song below.

KEEP READING: The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (March 2021)

‘WandaVision’: MCU Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed ‘WandaVision’ never fails to pack in tons of MCU clues.





About The Author