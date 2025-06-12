Adapt or be left behind

ROBIN PHIRI

Former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara has issued a bold call to action, urging Zimbabweans to embrace continuous learning and skills development in response to the seismic shifts brought by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking on the profound implications of AI on the global and local economy, Mutambara warned that the technology is set to fundamentally alter the employment landscape—destroying, modifying, and creating roles at an unprecedented pace.

“AI will modify most of our jobs, and we must be ready to adapt,” Mutambara said. “We must re-skill and prepare for these modified jobs. We cannot assume that we will be able to do them without acquiring new skills.”

He projected that up to 50% of current formal sector jobs could be eliminated within the next five years due to AI-driven automation and innovation. However, he emphasized that this disruption is not merely a threat—it is also a significant opportunity for those who act decisively.

“The creation of new jobs will require new skills, new capabilities, and new competencies,” he said. “We must build these skills to take advantage of the new jobs. We cannot assume that we can enjoy the benefits of these new jobs without putting in the effort to acquire the necessary skills.”

Artificial Intelligence, he noted, is poised to become a major driver of global productivity, boosting operational efficiency and accelerating innovation. Estimates suggest that AI could contribute as much as 11% to global GDP—approximately US$11 trillion.

Mutambara’s remarks come as Zimbabwe positions itself to leverage emerging technologies to catalyze economic growth. With the global AI market expected to reach US$110 trillion by 2025, the former Deputy Prime Minister said the stakes have never been higher.

“Zimbabweans must be proactive in acquiring the skills that will be required in the AI-driven economy,” he said. “We must invest in education and training programs that will equip us with the necessary skills to compete in this new economy.”

He identified data science, machine learning, and computer programming as priority areas for skills development, describing them as the foundational tools in AI design and deployment.

As Zimbabwe grapples with the challenges of economic transformation, Mutambara’s call underscores a crucial truth: national progress in the digital age will be determined not by natural resources or policy alone, but by the country’s investment in human capital.

The AI revolution is already reshaping global industries—from healthcare and agriculture to finance, logistics, and manufacturing. In this context, Zimbabwe’s future competitiveness will depend on how quickly its workforce can transition from traditional roles to future-proof professions.

“The time to act is now,” Mutambara said. “We must embrace lifelong learning and prepare for the future of work. Those who adapt will thrive. Those who resist will be left behind.”

His message is clear: Zimbabwe’s pathway to inclusive growth and sustainable development hinges on its ability to equip citizens with the knowledge and tools required to thrive in an AI-dominated world.

