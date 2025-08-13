Advice For Young Female Professionals – Women’s Month is a time to celebrate the trailblazers, innovators, and leaders shaping South Africa’s business landscape, and to inspire the next generation of female professionals. Five dynamic South African women share their hard-earned wisdom on how to thrive in the workplace, navigate challenges, and carve out your own space in the business world.

Find Your Voice and Trust It

For Jacaranda FM media personality Rozanne McKenzie, confidence is one of the most powerful tools a young professional can develop. “My piece of advice for young business professionals would be to not be afraid of your opinion,” the host of Jacaranda FM’s ‘The Drive With Rob & Roz’ says.

“If you are in a room and you feel you have something to say that is going to add value, don’t be afraid to speak up and speak out. When I was starting out, I didn’t always have the confidence to back my own opinion, so I’d just go with the flow. But if you feel strongly about something and have that gut feeling you should say it, say it.

You never know, it might change the situation, alter the way something is viewed, or shift the perspective of even just one other person in the room. Don’t be afraid to make your voice heard. Your words might matter more than you think.”

Build a Safe Zone



Award-winning radio personality and author Carol Ofori believes that one of the smartest things a young professional can do is to surround themselves with the right people. “Form a safe zone. I’m calling it that because it’s really a network of people who truly have your best interests at heart,” Ofori explains.

“They’re not intimidated by your growth and they’re generous in sharing their pearls of wisdom without feeling it compromises them in any way. Find women who’ve walked the walk you want to take, or even those in different industries who can plant seeds in your mind about how to grow from where you are now.

A safe zone is where you can be vulnerable, honest, and open about your insecurities, knowing you’ll get advice that moves you forward. These are the people who will challenge you, celebrate you, and help you take the next step with confidence.”

The Art of Balance

Faziela Saheb, Sales Manager at Air France-KLM, believes that mastering balance is essential for long-term success and personal well-being. “My biggest piece of advice is to be intentional with your time,” she says.

“Work will always be there, but your personal life, your relationships, and your health are what truly sustain you. Treat your ‘me time’ and family time with the same importance and respect as a high-stakes board meeting.” Saheb explains that boundaries are not only necessary, but they’re also healthy.

“It took me years to realise that saying ‘no’ to a late-night email doesn’t make you less committed. It means you’re committed to being your best self. When you’re rested, present, and fulfilled outside of work, you’re a stronger leader. A better team member.” She adds

“Balance isn’t about perfection. Some weeks your career will demand more, other weeks your personal life will take priority, and that’s okay. The key is to check in with yourself and make sure neither side is neglected for too long.”

Be Direct, Kind and Unshakeable

Mandy Davis, Co-Managing Director at brand and communication agency Penquin, has built her leadership style on a foundation of clarity and compassion. “Tell the truth early, have the difficult conversations when they’re needed, even when they’re uncomfortable. Stand your ground when you know you’re right but be able to gracefully admit it when you’re wrong and learn from the feedback.” Davis adds

“Provide clarity on expectations and consistently hold others accountable without making it personal. Kindness is not weakness, it’s a powerful leadership style when it’s paired with clarity.”

Resilience Beats Talent

For TV personality and The Piercery owner Roxy Burger, grit often matters more than genius. “I don’t think it’s the most talented or the smartest people who are successful in business,” says Burger. “It’s those who are the most tenacious and resilient. Success is often just a waiting game.” She adds

“Getting ahead is dusting yourself off after every knock and carrying on, no matter how tough it gets. Hard work beats talent any day of the week. And if you happen to have both? Then, my lady, you are set for stardom!”

From finding your voice to building a supportive network, setting boundaries to leading with kindness and resilience, these women show that success isn’t defined by a single formula. This Women’s Month, take their advice to heart. Speak up, seek out your safe zone, protect your well-being. Lead with clarity, and never give up. The path may not always be easy, but as these trailblazers prove, it’s worth every step.

