ADvTECH Introduces Emeris | SA Music News Magazine

ADvTECH Introduces Emeris – Varsity College, Vega, and MSA unite under a bold new brand.

The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) has announced the launch of Emeris. A groundbreaking new private higher education brand that will bring the Varsity College, Vega School, and MSA brands together under a single name. The new entity will officially launch in 2026.

The consolidation under the new name comes as South Africa prepares for legislative reforms that will, for the first time, allow private institutions that meet defined criteria to be recognised as universities.

“The simplification of our premium brand structures under the Emeris name marks a significant step on our journey to be recognised as a university. Alongside our ongoing investments in people, facilities, research and new qualifications, this move strengthens our position as the leading provider of private tertiary education in South Africa” commented ADvTECH Group CEO, Geoff Whyte.

One aspect of the change is the building of a state-of-the-art R420m mega campus in Sandton, Johannesburg. This development will bring the existing Varsity College Sandton and Vega Bordeaux operations together at the same site. It will open its doors in 2026 with an initial capacity of 9,000 students. Facilities will include a double-storey library and information centre. A student experience hub with career and counselling services with a custom-designed indoor sports centre capable of hosting international and University Sports and South Africa competitions. Also, innovation spaces including IT labs, podcast studios and interactive mock classrooms.

“Emeris represents a bold step forward for private higher education in South Africa,” says Louise Wiseman, Managing Director of Emeris. “With this unification, we will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional higher education by consolidating resources and expertise.”

Building on three decades of excellence

Emeris builds on more than 30 years of private higher education experience. Its academic staff credentials are the strongest in the sector. With 203 of 300 academics holding Master’s or Doctorate degrees and 87 currently pursuing doctorates. The institution has also accredited over 40 postgraduate programmes. This includes 13 Master’s and three Doctoral qualifications. They have plans to expand further, including new postgraduate education programmes in Digital Learning and Learning Support.

Undergraduate offerings have also grown, with the launch of three engineering qualifications, making The IIE’s Emeris the only private institution in South Africa with ECSA accreditation.

Embedding skills in sustainability, environmental stewardship and ethical leadership

Emeris will continue to strengthen its partnerships with industry and civil society to ensure graduates are workplace-ready and socially engaged, embedding skills in sustainability, environmental stewardship and ethical leadership. Students will benefit from personalised support, smaller classes and teaching by academics with real-world expertise, which historically has been a hallmark of the institution’s educational approach.

On the choice of the name for the new institution, Wiseman says that it draws inspiration from the words ‘Ephemeris.’ (the trajectory of celestial objects) ‘Emeritus’ (merit and earned success), symbolises the individual path to achievement.

“When we open our doors in 2026, Emeris will mark the beginning of a new era for South African higher education.”

