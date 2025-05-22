AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall: League Two play-off final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Johnnie Jackson will battle Mat Sadler at Wembley Stadium as Wimbledon return to the home of English football for the first time since 2016, when they beat Plymouth 2-0 in the play-offs to reach the third tier for the first time in their history.
Walsall, meanwhile, have been languishing in the fourth division for six seasons now, mostly marooned in mid-table mediocrity since their relegation from League One back in 2019.
The Saddlers frittered away a 12-point lead at the top of League Two earlier on in the season to blow not just the title, but automatic promotion altogether, as Bradford’s last-gasp winner against Fleetwood on the final day sent the Bantams up and forced Walsall into the season-ending lottery.
However, despite their woeful form in the lead-up to the play-offs, Walsall have managed to turn their fortunes around, beating the form team of the fourth tier, Chesterfield, in both legs of their semi-final tie, and 4-1 on aggregate.
Jackson’s Wimbledon ground out two consecutive 1-0 victories over Notts County in their semi-final, with goals from Riley Harbottle at Meadow Lane and Josh Neufville at Plough Lane proving the difference as they booked their place in the Wembley showpiece.
Now, it’s fourth against fifth in an intriguing encounter for what would be a precious promotion for both clubs – but who will come out on top?
Super-sub: Charlie Lakin celebrates scoring for Walsall against Chesterfield
Getty Images
Date, kick-off time and venue
AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall is scheduled for a 3:01pm BST kick-off on Monday May 26, 2025.
The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.
Where to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting underway at 2pm BST.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and Now TV.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights after the game’s conclusion.
AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall team news
For the Dons, one definite absentee will be Sam Hutchinson, who it was revealed suffered a heart attack during the 1-0 win over Grimsby on the final day of the campaign.
Hutchinson scored the decisive goal that day at Blundell Park, but was rushed to hospital later that evening. He told the club website that he was already running again, but that the play-off final would come too soon for any sort of return to the pitch.
Omar Bugiel, the Lebanese striker, was a curious omission during the semi-final second leg against Notts County, with Marcus Browne starting alongside top scorer Matty Stevens in Jackson’s 3-5-2, and Bugiel nowhere to be seen on the bench.
Jackson revealed after the win at Plough Lane that Bugiel would be a doubt for the Dons’ trip to Wembley, saying: “I would say he is unlikely to play in the final. It looks like we are going to have to do it without Omar.”
Recovering: Sam Hutchinson suffered a heart attack during AFC Wimbledon’s win over Grimsby on the final day of the regular season
Getty Images
Harbottle, the match-winner in the first leg, was withdrawn at the interval in south west London having received a first-half booking, but Jackson said that the change was also precautionary, with the centre-back feeling a niggle in his groin.
As for Walsall, they seem to have a fully-fit squad to select from.
Albert Adomah came off the bench to light up the dying embers of the second leg against Chesterfield, while substitute Charlie Lakin, formerly of Wimbledon, notched the crucial opening goal at the Bescot Stadium in the 81st minute.
AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall prediction
This game is a mightily tough one to call and could go either way.
Walsall have the head-to-head advantage this season having snuck a 1-0 win at Plough Lane back in November thanks to Nathan Lowe’s winner.
The Dons couldn’t exact their revenge in the Midlands after Bugiel had struck on 70 minutes, with Taylor Allen’s 87th-minute free-kick salvaging a point at the death for the Saddlers.
Walsall showed their mettle by raising their game and defeating in-form Chesterfield, while Wimbledon showcased their superb defensive resilience in both legs against Notts County.
It will be a tense affair for certain at Wembley, but who will blink first?
AFC Wimbledon to win, 1-0.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Wimbledon have the upper hand in the head-to-head, winning six of the 13 meetings these two clubs have had previously.
AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall match odds
AFC Wimbledon to win: 8/5
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
