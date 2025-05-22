37
AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall: League Two play-off final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-05-22Last Updated: 2025-05-22
352 3 minutes read

Johnnie Jackson will battle Mat Sadler at Wembley Stadium as Wimbledon return to the home of English football for the first time since 2016, when they beat Plymouth 2-0 in the play-offs to reach the third tier for the first time in their history.

Walsall, meanwhile, have been languishing in the fourth division for six seasons now, mostly marooned in mid-table mediocrity since their relegation from League One back in 2019.

The Saddlers frittered away a 12-point lead at the top of League Two earlier on in the season to blow not just the title, but automatic promotion altogether, as Bradford’s last-gasp winner against Fleetwood on the final day sent the Bantams up and forced Walsall into the season-ending lottery.

However, despite their woeful form in the lead-up to the play-offs, Walsall have managed to turn their fortunes around, beating the form team of the fourth tier, Chesterfield, in both legs of their semi-final tie, and 4-1 on aggregate.

Jackson’s Wimbledon ground out two consecutive 1-0 victories over Notts County in their semi-final, with goals from Riley Harbottle at Meadow Lane and Josh Neufville at Plough Lane proving the difference as they booked their place in the Wembley showpiece.

Now, it’s fourth against fifth in an intriguing encounter for what would be a precious promotion for both clubs – but who will come out on top?

Super-sub: Charlie Lakin celebrates scoring for Walsall against Chesterfield

Getty Images

Date, kick-off time and venue

AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall is scheduled for a 3:01pm BST kick-off on Monday May 26, 2025.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

Where to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting underway at 2pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and Now TV.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights after the game’s conclusion.

AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall team news

For the Dons, one definite absentee will be Sam Hutchinson, who it was revealed suffered a heart attack during the 1-0 win over Grimsby on the final day of the campaign.


