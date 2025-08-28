AFRIMA 2025 Nominees List Unveiled – The competition promises to be fiercer than ever, with Africa’s heavyweight stars like Davido, Burna Boy, El Grande Toto, Amr Diab, Fally Ipupa, Rema, and DJ Maphorisa now facing strong challenges from rising sensations such as Shallipopi, Himra, Molly, Ayra Starr, Juma Jux and Mia Guissé as the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), unveiled the Official Nominees List for the 2025 edition.

This year’s nominations followed a record-breaking 10,717 entries. The highest since the inception of AFRIMA 12 years ago. A 13-member International Jury, after 10 days of adjudication, shortlisted 343 nominees. These, across 40 categories, representing Africa’s five regions and the diaspora.

AFRIMA Public Voting

The International Committee of AFRIMA confirmed that public voting will open globally on September 10, 2025, via the official AFRIMA website (www.afrima.org). Music lovers across Africa and the diaspora will be able to participate in determining the winners in the various categories. Voting will close on the eve of the main awards on November 30.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Davido both secured five nominations each. Burna Boy’s album No Sign of Weakness and Davido’s 5ive were both nominated for Album of the Year, while their hit singles also earned them spots in Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.