Afro-Soul Star S’nazo Keeps Shining, Proving That She Is Gold!

From the centermost city in South Africa, Bloemfontein, a sensational Afro-soul star known as S’nazo is rising. Born in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, S’nazo is a graduate of the University of the Free State, where she obtained a social sciences degree. She joined the South African music industry just three years ago in 2020. Her debut single release, titled ‘Ntliziyo Yami‘, was produced by Afrotraction .

In December 2022, she released her highly anticipated debut album titled ‘I am Gold‘, which has since become one of the most loved Afro-soul offerings in the country. The album was released under Pen Pal and features only Bloemfontein talent, on both the album production and engineering. One of the album’s milestones includes being synced on SA’s most watched drama series, ‘Skeem Saam‘, in Season 11 as well as the current Season 12.

Shortly before the release of her album, S’nazo was featured by Radio 2000 as the station’s #SoonToBeFamous artist for her popular song, ‘Rato La Ka‘. The song is now enjoying regular airplay on Radio 2000, Lesedi FM and many other platforms. S’nazo also joined Lesedi FM’s breakfast show’s #PaleYaLerato for the Valentine’s Month unplugged sessions alongside the likes of Brian Temba and Donald.

Being playlisted by Africa’s radio giant, Ukhozi FM, is also something the young songbird is really proud of. Online, her songs have been added to over 100 Spotify listener playlists in the short time frame of being a recording artist.

“ ‘I am Gold’ carries my mind and soul to the world. It’s a reflection of how I see, feel and interpret things happening to me personally and to those around me. It has songs about love, disappointment, hope, social issues and nation-building,” she explains.

“Being an independent artist who is doing Afro-soul during these times is not easy at all. So, I am grateful to God for spaces such as Skeem Saam and many national and regional radio stations that have an ear for beautiful music regardless of where it’s coming from,” S’nazo concluded.

Have a look through this phenomenal singers music trail and be sure to follow S’nazo on social media to keep up with her journey!

Download/Stream ‘I Am Gold‘ HERE

Follow S’nazo Online

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Source: Sunday World