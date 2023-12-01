34
Aidonia Releases ‘Occupied Mind’ Project, Takes Break From Music For Fatherhood

Dancehall star Aidonia has announced that he will be taking a hiatus from recording music for a few months to focus on family and the birth of his soon-to-be-born child, but not before dropping off a new compilation titled, Occupied Mind.

“I will be taking a break from recording music over the next couple of months. I just want to give the people something they can vibe to because the birth of my son is approaching, and I am going to take some time to focus on that and my family,” he said in a release.

Released on December 1, Occupied Mind is a 23-track collection compiled in the aftermath of the passing of Aidonia’s son Khalif Lawrence, who died last December following a three-year battle with cancer.

Aidonia hopes that the project will serve as something to keep the fans’ appetite for new music filled.

“This is not an album; the official album ah forward next year. This is just a project, not a mixtape, more like a compilation of some songs we recorded this year. You know what we were going through, so we just occupied our minds with music. It’s basically that; we are just releasing some songs,” he explained.

Executively produced on the Banger House Music Group imprint, the 23-track set features a single collaboration with campmate Govana on the single Sorry 1, while production credits come courtesy of Banger House Music Group, Haunted House, Emudio, Darshan, Cashflow Big Project, and Mill Beatz.

Stream Occupied Mind below.


