Aimsley Crowned at Red Bull National Final 2025 – The stage was set, the beats were unpredictable, and the energy was electric as Aimsley Fortuin (22) rose above South Africa’s best dancers to claim the title of Red Bull Dance Your Style National Champion 2025 at the Century City Square in Cape Town this past weekend.

Battling through a series of high-intensity rounds, Aimsley impressed the crowd with unmatched musicality, charisma, and freestyle mastery. In the final face-off, he secured his victory not through judges, but by winning the loudest cheers and votes from the audience. Staying true to the competition’s unique format.

“Winning this title feels surreal. The level of talent on that stage was incredible. To have the crowd behind me like that is something I’ll never forget. I’m looking forward to representing my country in LA” said Fortuin after the show.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final brought together 16 of the country’s top street dancers. They represented styles from hip hop and pantsula to voguing, waacking, and more. DJs dropped unpredictable global hits, from amapiano and house to hip hop classics. The competitors had no idea what track they would play next, pushing their improvisation skills to the limit.

The audience-packed this past Saturday at Century City Square witnessed dance culture at its highest level, with the competition celebrating creativity, individuality, and South Africa’s vibrant street dance scene.

As the newly crowned champion, Aimsley will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2025 in Los Angeles, 11 October going up against the best dancers from across the globe.

Event Highlights

16 finalists battled in front of a packed Cape Town crowd.

DJs dropped unpredictable tracks across genres, challenging dancers’ freestyle abilities.

The audience, not judges, decided who advanced in each round.

Aimsley Fortuin now heads to the World Final to represent South Africa.

About Red Bull Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global street dance competition. It celebrates freedom of expression, individuality, and the power of performance. With no panel of judges, the audience decides the winner, creating an atmosphere where charisma and connection are just as important as technique.