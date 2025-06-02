Air Zimbabwe puts two Boeing 777s up for sale

STAFF WRITER

Air Zimbabwe is selling two Boeing 777-200ER aircraft as part of its bold turnaround strategy aimed at modernising its fleet, raising working capital, and boosting its competitive edge on regional and domestic routes.

The national airline has advertised the disposal of the long-haul aircraft—currently grounded at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport—in the latest Government Gazette. The jets will be sold “as is,” with bids invited from registered and reputable international buyers through the PRAZ e-Government Procurement system. The tender closes on July 25, 2025.

Air Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer Edmund Makona said the disposal aligns with the airline’s four-pronged recovery plan focusing on corporate governance, air transport services, human capital development, and engineering maintenance.

“A successful strategy must prioritise growth, and for us, that means expanding our route network,” said Makona. “The sale of the two aircraft is meant to achieve our turnaround strategy, which is also anchored on the desire to modernise our airline consistent with the National Development Strategy.”

Makona noted that Air Zimbabwe has already restored most of its regional routes and increased flight frequency to meet rising demand.

The airline has also reopened its training schools as part of the broader reforms. “The technical training school, which was shut in 2017, is now up and running. It supports recurrent training for our engineers and pilots,” Makona said. “We’re also reopening our commercial training school, which will now offer IATA ticketing courses locally.”

The sale of the Boeing aircraft represents a decisive move to streamline operations and position the state-owned airline for long-term viability in a tough aviation environment.

