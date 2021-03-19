AKA Calls Out The Industry For Not Celebrating Kanye West’s Achievement As They Did Jay-Z’s

AKA Calls Out The Industry For Not Celebrating Kanye West’s Achievement As They Did Jay-Z’s. Multi Platinum selling rapper, AKA has always called out certain things that aren’t right within the industry. The Finessin’ rapper has always been open on his social media pages and shared his opinions with fans. This time around, he brings something interesting to everyone’s attention.

It was recently confirmed by Forbes Magazine that American rapper Kanye West is now the richest black man in the United States with a net worth of $6.6 Billion. AKA was one of two SA rappers to highlight Kanye’s achievements and tweet about it.

He took to his twitter page to call out the industry for not celebrating Kanye West’s momentous achievement as they did Jay-Z’s when Jay Z sold 50% of his share in Armand de Brignac to Moet Hennessey.

AKA tweeted, “When Jay Z sold his bottles to LVMH the whole damn industry was posting congratulating the man, black excellence, the GOAT they said. Kanye is worth 6 BILLI, I haven’t seen them post a damn thing … salty as hell.“

When Jay Z sold his bottles to LVMH the whole damn industry was posting congratulating the man, black excellence, the GOAT they said. Kanye is worth 6 BILLI, I haven’t seen them post a damn thing … salty as hell. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 18, 2021

Rich Mahogany commented on AKA’s tweet mentioning that they had estimated Kanye’s net worth to be much lower. To which the Fela in Versace rapper responded, “Havent even seen one “Black child your dreams are valid” post … not evennn’ a piece!“

Havent even seen one “Black child your dreams are valid” post … not evennn’ a piece! https://t.co/AAJ7R56vt9 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 18, 2021

AKA then mentioned that there are two things to be leant from Kanye West’s story . Firstly that one should trust in God, and secondly that you shouldn’t give time of day to anyone who tells you, you can’t do it.

His tweet read, “2 lessons to be learnt here from the Kanye West story. 1)Trust in God …. 2) … Don’t listen to anybody tell you shit about shit because what the hell do they know anyways!!!“.

2 lessons to be learnt here from the Kanye West story. 1)Trust in God …. 2) … Don’t listen to anybody tell you shit about shit because what the hell do they know anyways!!! — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 18, 2021

