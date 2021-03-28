AKA finally pays Lobola, visits Nelli Tembe’s family (Photos)

AKA finally goes official with his fiancée, Nelli Tembe, as he confirms paying lobola for her.

On Saturday, the rapper shared photos revealing how successful the event went between his family and Nellis’.

He captioned the post with a cow and heart, which makes one assume it’s on lobola delegation.

Nelli reacted to Supa Mega’s post, by calling him “my husband”.

The 21-year-old also posted photos on her Instagram page, and captioned it with “most special day.”

Fans and colleagues in the industry have taken to social media congratulating the couple.

Check out photos below: