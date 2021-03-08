AKA Has A New Name For Cassper, Rates Who’d Be Hotter As A Woman. AKA and Cassper Nyovest have been at it for what is almost years now. The two award winning rappers are constantly swinging at each other on social media, and sometimes they throw out a joke or two.

AKA and Cassper have had talks about a boxing match that was set to take place but seems like both rappers are disinterested in the match due to them claiming the other hasn’t signed and returned the contract.

In a series of tweets, Cassper said that AKA should back up his words and the two could use he boxing match to entertain their fans.

The Finessin rapper chose not to entertain Cassper at all and came up with a new name for Cassper. AKA wrote, “Someone tell Mama Jack to leave me the f*ck alone“.

A fan commented on AKA’s tweet asking who Mama Jack is and AKA provided a photo shopped version of Cassper Nyovest as a girl.

AKA also took the opportunity to ask tweeps who would be hotter as a girl between him and Cassper Nyovest. He tweeted, “I’m definetly the hotter one … what you rate?“

Even if the two rappers are not direct with each other, they will still certainly get their points across to each other in some way.

AKA announced his engagement to his new fiancé Nelli Tembe on the 22nd of February 2021. Sol Phenduka congratulated the rapper on his engagement and asked when the boxing match with Cassper will take place.

Not saying too much, Cassper indirectly reacted to AKA’s engagement by liking Phenduka’s comment.

After a long back and forth between Cassper and AKA there is still no solid answer as to whether the fight will take place or not.