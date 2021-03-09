AKA Reveals 2 Of His Biggest Hits That He Wrote On The Same Day

AKA Reveals 2 Of His Biggest Hits That He Wrote On The Same Day. It is certainly no secret that AKA is one of the rappers in the industry that have the best work ethic. The Fela in Versace rapper boasts an incredible catalogue of music that includes a long list of amazing features.

The platinum selling artist recently took to twitter to engage with his fans as he does once in a while. A fan mentioned that he feels that AKA‘s Composure is one of the best written tracks in SA hip-hop.

AKA commented on the fan’s post and mentioned that he wrote Composure and Baddest featuring Burna Boy, Yanga Chief and Khuli Chana on the same day.

AKA tweeted, “Fun fact. I wrote Composure and Baddest on the same day.”

Both tracks were released in 2015. Composure was originally released as a diss track to Cassper Nyovest. AKA went on to release a music video the track.

Baddest became one of AKA’s biggest hits, he even went on to release an all female remix of the track with some of SA hip hop’s brightest talent. The remix featured Moozlie, Gigi Lamayne, Fifi Cooper, and Rouge.

AKA dropped a few bombs in his twitter Q&A, including that he would consider making joint projects with Yanga Chief and Sjava.

He mentioned that if he were to collaborate with Emtee on a joint project, the two rappers would have to live in the same house for about a month to grasp the concept of their project.

When asked who he felt the most underrated rapper in the industry was, he shared that it was L-Tido.

AKA recently dropped the music video for his track Finessin‘ off his Bhovamania EP. The music video release made headlines as he dropped it the same day as his engagement to his girlfriend (now fiancé) Nelli Tembe.

