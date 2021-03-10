AKA Reveals The Unexpected SA Rapper He’d Want To Do A Full Project With

AKA Reveals The Unexpected SA Rapper He’d Want To Do A Full Project With. Having collaborated with a number of versatile artists over the years, award winning rapper AKA is one of the most diverse rappers in the country.

The Finessin‘ rapper recently took to twitter to share which SA rapper he would want to do a full project with. A fan asked AKA who he would consider doing a collab project with.

He tweeted, “If ever you gon consider doing a collab project who would you do it with?“

AKA responded, mentioning that him and Yanga Chief owe fans an 8-track EP but his second preference to do a collaboration project with would be multi award winning rapper Sjava.

AKA’s response read, “Well … firstly myself and Yanga at least owe you guys a young 8 track Ep. After that … probably SJAVA. That shit would slap.“

Well … firstly myself and Yanga at least owe you guys a young 8 track Ep. After that … probably SJAVA. That shit would slap. https://t.co/p2oPvx1kfQ — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2021

AKA has only done one joint album with Anatii. Their joint collaboration Be Careful What You Wish For included hits such as 10 Fingers, Don’t Forget To Pray and The Saga.

While engaging with fans, another fan hinted to AKA if he would consider a joint collaboration with Emtee. AKA described Emtee as a deep and complex character.

He continued by saying that for the two of them to do a joint project together they would have to live in a house together for about a month.

A different fan asked AKA if he could work with any rapper in the game right now, who would it be. His tweet read, “if you could chose one rapper in the game rn to work with who would it be? And why“.

Without even considering any other options, AKA responded that he’d work with the multi talented American rapper Kanye West. He tweeted, “Duh. Kanye West. Obviously“

