AKA set to empty bank for his new puppy

AKA got a new puppy named Louis and he’s set to empty his bank account for the new pet.

Taking to social media, the rapper who is hardly seen with a pet revealed that he now has a new puppy, however he seeks to get a Louis Vuitton collar and leash for the puppy.

“I just got a new puppy. Does anyone know where I can get a Louis Vuitton collar and leash?” he said.

You should trust fans with their hilarious response; though, some tried giving a sincere answer.

Well, Supa Mega is yet to officially share a photo of the puppy, but his wife, Nelli Tembe shared a snap of the pet on her Instagram stories, and added that Louis will be having her first flight experience today.



