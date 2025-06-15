Al Ahly vs Inter Miami LIVE: Club World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
Having joined the MLS (Major League Soccer) franchise just under two years ago, the Argentine superstar has shown little signs of slowing down despite his age. That said, despite being one of several high-profile names in the Inter Miami squad, they face a daunting task against the most dominant team in Africa. Al Ahly are 12-time winners of the CAF Champions League, emerging victorious in four of the last six seasons.
Source link