Al Ahly vs Inter Miami: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today
This is the very first edition of FIFA’s revamped tournament as the number of teams competing has been expanded to 32, thus turning it into a month-long summer event.
Teams from the six confederations – UEFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, CAF, AFC and OFC – are taking part in the United States over the next four weeks with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami getting things underway.
The MLS outfit – co-owned by David Beckham – qualified for the tournament thanks in part to FIFA designating one slot for a team from the host nation as well as their performance in the 2024 regular season as well as winning the Supporters’ Shield.
Meanwhile Al Ahly – the highest-ranked African team in the world – punched their ticket by virtue of winning the CAF Champions League in three of the last four seasons.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami is scheduled for a 1am BST kick-off on Sunday 15 June, 2025.
The match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Where to watch Al Ahly vs Inter Miami
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on 5 (formerly known as Channel 5). Coverage starts at 12am BST ahead of a 1am kick-off.
Live stream: Viewers can also watch the action live online via channel5.com. Meanwhile, DAZN.com will stream the game for free.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami team news
The Egyptian side have been in the US for over a week now and warmed up for the opening game of the tournament with a friendly against Pachuca on Sunday, losing 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
No injuries were reported which means manager Jose Riveiro has a fully fit squad to choose from as former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet could start.
As for the Herons, the big names are available to head coach Javier Mascherano.
Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez have all been named in the squad and are fit to start. The same applies to Messi after he was substituted in Argentina’s 1-1 draw against Colombia earlier in the week.
Lionel Messi was in action for Argentina this week
Getty Images
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami prediction
Whilst Al Ahly are the dominant force in African football, their credentials will be put to the test having been drawn in a tough looking group alongside Palmeiras and Porto.
It would be easy to look at Inter Miami’s star-studded names and tip them to win, but their lack of high-level tournament experience could prove decisive against a team that has garnered plenty down the years.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams at any level.
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link