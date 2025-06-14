2
4
26
40
31
23
20
15
30
16
48
34
22
18
8
39
46
29
37
49
5
35
32
3
24
33
11
13
44
1
38
14
9
25
10
43
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

2025-06-14Last Updated: 2025-06-14
350 2 minutes read

This is the very first edition of FIFA’s revamped tournament as the number of teams competing has been expanded to 32, thus turning it into a month-long summer event.

Teams from the six confederations – UEFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, CAF, AFC and OFC – are taking part in the United States over the next four weeks with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami getting things underway.

The MLS outfit – co-owned by David Beckham – qualified for the tournament thanks in part to FIFA designating one slot for a team from the host nation as well as their performance in the 2024 regular season as well as winning the Supporters’ Shield.

Meanwhile Al Ahly – the highest-ranked African team in the world – punched their ticket by virtue of winning the CAF Champions League in three of the last four seasons.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami is scheduled for a 1am BST kick-off on Sunday 15 June, 2025.

The match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Where to watch Al Ahly vs Inter Miami

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on 5 (formerly known as Channel 5). Coverage starts at 12am BST ahead of a 1am kick-off.

Live stream: Viewers can also watch the action live online via channel5.com. Meanwhile, DAZN.com will stream the game for free.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami team news

The Egyptian side have been in the US for over a week now and warmed up for the opening game of the tournament with a friendly against Pachuca on Sunday, losing 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

No injuries were reported which means manager Jose Riveiro has a fully fit squad to choose from as former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet could start.

As for the Herons, the big names are available to head coach Javier Mascherano.

Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez have all been named in the squad and are fit to start. The same applies to Messi after he was substituted in Argentina’s 1-1 draw against Colombia earlier in the week.

Lionel Messi was in action for Argentina this week

Getty Images

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami prediction

Whilst Al Ahly are the dominant force in African football, their credentials will be put to the test having been drawn in a tough looking group alongside Palmeiras and Porto.


Source link

2025-06-14Last Updated: 2025-06-14
350 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Why it's now or never for Raheem Sterling at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks for injury solution

Why it's now or never for Raheem Sterling at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks for injury solution

2025-02-15
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal back in for Joan Garcia, Saliba bid; Chelsea and Man Utd want Delap

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal back in for Joan Garcia, Saliba bid; Chelsea and Man Utd want Delap

2025-02-11
South Africa vs Scotland: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

South Africa vs Scotland: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

2023-09-06
Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

2023-11-26
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo