Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 final latest build-up, score and updates from Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic this afternoon in what promises to be a truly epic Wimbledon final. The best two players in the world meet on Centre Court, giving the Championships the conclusion most have been expecting over the past fortnight.
Alcaraz was hampered by cramp when the pair met in the French Open semi-finals last month, as Djokovic went on to lift the trophy at Roland Garros and continue his calendar Grand Slam bid. Since then though Alcaraz is unbeaten in 11 matches on grass, including a run to the title at Queen’s, and the world number one appears to have quickly adapted to playing on the surface.
This though is as big a test as there currently is in tennis, with Djokovic unbeaten on Centre Court in 45 matches since defeat to Andy Murray in 2013. Victory this afternoon would see him move alongside Roger Federer with an eighth Wimbledon title. Follow Alcaraz vs Djokovic with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below, manned by Matt Verri on Centre Court.
Beating Djokovic at Wimbledon has seemed basically impossible in recent years, and little we have seen over the past fortnight suggests it will be much easier this afternoon.
Alcaraz was the favourite at the French Open a month ago but saw his hopes at Roland Garros swiftly fall apart as cramp hit, and he now gets a shot at revenge.
The world number one can certainly push Djokovic and this final has the potential to be an epic, but the seven-time champion looks set to pick up an eighth title.
Djokovic in four sets.
TV channel: The final will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage getting underway at 1pm BST. The action begins about an hour later.
Live stream: As has been the case all fortnight, both the match on Centre Court and the tennis across SW19 can be enjoyed via the BBC iPlayer.
