Alcaraz vs Lehecka start time and how to watch Queen’s Club final today

2025-06-22Last Updated: 2025-06-22
358 1 minute read


Alcaraz is the clear favourite to win a second singles title at Queen’s on Sunday afternoon after defeating fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets 6-4 6-4 in the last four on Saturday, notching his 250th career victory in the process.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has only dropped one set so far during an impressive week in West Kensington, battling to victory over another compatriot in Jaume Munar in the last 16.

Top seed Alcaraz – winner of 17 successive matches – also beat Adam Walton and Arthur Rinderknech, though won’t have the chance to avenge his shock defeat by Jack Draper in the second round of this Wimbledon warm-up tournament last year.

The Czech world No30, a two-time winner on the ATP Tour with both titles coming on the hard courts in Australia, including in Brisbane earlier this year, had earlier beaten another home hopeful in Jacob Fearnley following opening wins over Gabriel Diallo and fifth seed Alex De Minaur.

Alcaraz vs Lehecka start time

The 2025 HSBC Championships men’s singles final at Queen’s Club between Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Lehecka takes place on Sunday, June 22.

The match is scheduled to start shortly after 2pm BST.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Lehecka

TV channel: In the UK, live free-to-air coverage of the Queen’s final starts at 2:05pm on BBC One.

Live stream: You can also watch the action unfold live online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Alcaraz vs Lehecka H2H record

This will be the third time that these two players have met on the ATP Tour.

They are currently tied at one win apiece in the head-to-head record, with Lehecka having won 6-3 3-6 6-4 in an upset in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in Doha back in February, his first-ever win over a top-three ranked player.


