Alec Baldwin Spotted at Sushi Spot With ‘Rust’ Producer Before Trial: Photos

She is currently serving an 18-month sentence at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility.

“I find that what you did constitutes a serious, violent offense,” Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said after handing down the sentence. “It was committed in a physically violent manner. A fatal gunshot done with your recklessness in the face of knowledge that your acts were reasonably likely to result in serious harm.”

“You were the armorer, the one that’s to be between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone. You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon. But for you, Mrs. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner and a little boy would have his mother.”