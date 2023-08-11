Alex Solomon Unpacks the heavy stuff with highly anticipated ‘Typical You’

Over the past few weeks I have been eyeing Alex Solomon’s Instagram religiously. Posting snippets of her upcoming ‘Typical You‘ single like tasty treats for her followers, I was the proverbial “puppy”, following for the yummy titbits and guzzling them down hungrily!

Truth be known, it was the raw emotion that was pulling me in. In an emotionally detached world that’s bordering numb, I found each excerpt tugging on the heart strings. Each time she dropped a few seconds of the song I felt. I felt a lot! It touched on the bleeding parts of my own story, and I needed all the little musical puzzle pieces to be put into place so I could experience the full picture and appreciate this tragically beautiful musical artwork that’s painted with her own pain, fears and anxieties.

Reaching no 1 recently on the 5fm charts and holding that spot for two consecutive weeks with her song ‘No platonic male Friends‘, Alex is proving that she is headed for great things as an upcoming artist. Her sassy performances on songs like ‘Ex Girlfriend‘, ‘Evil Evil Baby‘, ‘Let me use you‘ and ‘Blah Blah Blah‘ from Yung Beathoven were the perfect introduction, but with ‘Typical You‘ we get to experience new layers to Alex.

Born and raised in Plettenberg bay and schooled in George, Alex headed to Cape Town to pursue her musical path after auditioning for a school musical – the experience triggering her passion for music. Soon after, she began writing songs. Her own musical inspiration comes from a broad range of genres, with her being particularly attracted to old school music.

Her latest song ‘Typical You‘ speaks of the difficult journey of processing a break up that’s hard to shake. The stages of mourning, if you will, where emotions are mixed between hating and loving the person you are trying to let go of. Alex has managed to capture this unpacking of emotion with such sensitivity and realness it is surely EVERY girls go to power anthem when we need to get all the ‘stuff’ out.

“I’ve done all but ever confront someone – I’m a lil baby like that” states Alex, but ‘Typical You‘…. it’s the perfect serve!

Listen/Stream ‘Typical You‘ HERE

