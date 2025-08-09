30
2
38
48
31
22
32
10
16
14
46
39
26
1
4
34
13
9
5
25
44
37
33
3
35
15
20
23
49
43
8
11
18
24
40
29
Alexander Isak transfer latest: Eddie Howe makes major admission amid Liverpool interest

Alexander Isak transfer latest: Eddie Howe makes major admission amid Liverpool interest

2025-08-09Last Updated: 2025-08-09
342 Less than a minute


Magpies are battling to keep hold of their star striker amid links to Liverpool


Source link

2025-08-09Last Updated: 2025-08-09
342 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2023-08-26
What time is Jack Draper playing at Madrid Open today? TV channel and live stream for semi-final

What time is Jack Draper playing at Madrid Open today? TV channel and live stream for semi-final

2025-05-02
Bloomfield knows misfiring Luton won't 'look perfect' straight away

Bloomfield knows misfiring Luton won't 'look perfect' straight away

2025-08-06
Luton boss answers why he didn't bring on Naismith earlier during Baggies loss

Luton boss answers why he didn't bring on Naismith earlier during Baggies loss

2025-05-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo