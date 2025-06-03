Alice Evans Moves Out of Martial Home After Raising 18K on GoFundMe

As RadarOnline.com reported, Evans and Gruffudd have been locked in a heated court battle since they split in 2021. The former couple finalized their divorce in July 2023 but have continued to duke it out in court.

In a court filing, Gruffudd asked the judge to enforce the sale of the La Jolla home his ex-wife had been living in “rent-free” for more than two years.

Gruffudd said he has been paying the $6,750 mortgage, as well as the property tax and insurance, and could no longer continue to foot the bill.

He noted in the filing: “The rent for my apartment is $3,400 per month; I live there with my girlfriend, who has been paying the majority of our living expenses, and all of our rent since September 2022 due to my financial circumstances.

“I have explained these financial circumstances to Alice and have asked her numerous times since we separated, through counsel, to help financially and to agree to sell the La Jolla residence … but Alice has not agreed to my requests.”