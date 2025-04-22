All public servants must report for duty: PSC

STAFF WRITER

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a stern directive to all public servants, emphasising that April 22 and 23, 2025, are normal working days and that all government employees are expected to report for duty as usual.

In a strongly worded statement, the PSC expressed concern over “recent incitements circulating on various platforms” encouraging civil servants and other citizens to stay away from work.

The Commission described such calls as reckless, disruptive, and contrary to the spirit of public service.

“The Public Service Commission notes with concern recent incitements circulating on various platforms, encouraging public servants and other citizens to stay away from work or abstain from regular activities on 22 and 23 April 2025,” the statement read.

The PSC reminded all public servants that their core mandate is to serve the people of Zimbabwe with “faithfulness, diligence, and without interruption.”

Participation in any form of stay-away, it said, constitutes dereliction of duty and amounts to insubordination.

“The work carried out by the Public Service is vital to the delivery of essential services and the advancement of our national development. Such actions are unpatriotic, undermine national unity, damage the economy, and hinder the collective aspirations, as outlined in Vision 2030,” the Commission said.

The PSC urged all public sector employees to demonstrate “commitment, professionalism, and loyalty to the Republic of Zimbabwe,” adding that public service must be characterised by integrity and devotion to duty.

“The Commission expects all Public Servants to continue discharging their responsibilities with characteristic functionality of public institutions,” the statement continued.

“All public servants, except those on duly authorised leave, are expected to report for duty at their designated workstations, observe normal working hours, and, where necessary, work beyond official hours.”

Accounting Officers have been instructed to ensure that attendance registers are completed for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, including devolved structures. Commission Inspectors will collect the registers daily for enforcement purposes.

“Together, let us uphold the dignity of the Public Service and contribute meaningfully towards building a prosperous, resilient, and united Zimbabwe,” the PSC concluded, warning that it “will not tolerate any conduct that threatens the stability and functionality of public institutions.”

Related