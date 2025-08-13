All set for International OD conference in Harare

STAFF WRITER

Harare is set to host the two-day International Organization Development (OD) Conference and Doctoral Consortium starting tomorrow, bringing together some of the most influential thinkers and practitioners in the field, Business Times can report.

Running under the theme “Strategic Foresight, Regeneration and Transformation: A Synergistic Approach to Organizational Evolution,” the high-level gathering will explore how OD methodologies can drive transformative change in organizations, communities, and nations.

The guest of honour, Professor Paul Mavima, Minister of Skills Audit and Development, will deliver the keynote address on the role of skills development in accelerating national transformation.

In an exclusive interview, conference chairman Dr. Justine Chinoperekweyi underscored the event’s departure from conventional academic gatherings.

“This is our sixth edition, having successfully convened in Gaborone, Botswana, last year,” Dr. Chinoperekweyi noted. “Organization Development conferences are a deliberate move away from traditional ways of convening. We leverage the power of OD methodologies to create truly transformative experiences, where participants are not passive listeners but active co-creators.”

He said this year’s objective is to develop a practical framework that enhances the regenerative potential of not only organizations but also communities and nations.

“We strongly believe that this framework will be invaluable to forward-thinking practitioners and leaders, as it will be founded on three crucial pillars: strategic foresight, regeneration, and transformation,” he said.

The programme will feature an eclectic mix of sessions, including nature-inspired wisdom, group coaching, an Appreciative Inquiry mini summit, an artificial intelligence session, indigenous wisdom in organizational transformation, and the doctoral consortium.

Dr. Chinoperekweyi also stressed the importance of Minister Mavima’s session, noting that “skills development for national transformation is a core component of the OD profession’s contribution to society.”

For Botswana-based practitioner Gaone Nikki Makoko, the event is an opportunity to share the role of storytelling in leadership and OD.

“I’m delighted to be in Zimbabwe for the first time,” Makoko said. “I’ve already had the opportunity to visit places like Mbare Musika, Trabablas Interchange, and Lake Chivero. I will be sharing and demonstrating the power of storytelling in leadership and organization development, leveraging Botswana’s mindset change strategy to highlight how storytelling is a powerful tool for collaborative change.”

Another headline speaker is Mercedes Martin, CEO of Mercedes Martin and Company and founder of The Vuka Collective, who will present on “rewiring the leadership mindset and heartset as a key pillar of organizational evolution.”

Martin, who is spearheading the Regenerative Africa initiative, said her work is in collaboration with One Thriving Planet, Africa Publishers Network (APNET), Pan African Writers Association (PAWA), and the Centre for Organization Leadership and Development.

This year’s conference builds on Prof. Mavima’s 2023 call for public and private sector players to embrace OD principles, a call informed by the World Economic Forum’s identification of OD-related competencies as among the fastest-rising skills globally.

Organised by the Organization Leadership and Development Network and the Centre for Organization Leadership and Development, the event has attracted strong institutional support from partners such as Genesis Global Finance GGF Africa, Hopehill Radiology, Talent Exchange Group, City Parking, and Mercedes Martin and Company.

