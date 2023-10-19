All set for the International Organisation Development conference

BUSINESS REPORTER

At least 200 experts in international and regional organization development are anticipated to attend the 4th edition of the International Organization Development conference, which gets underway today in the capital, Harare.

It runs through Saturday.

The theme of the conference, which is being hosted by the Organization Leadership and Development Network (OLDN) and the Centre for Organization Leadership and Development, is “Rewiring the leadership mindset: navigating human and planetary centred design for individuals, organisational and societal transformation.”

The conference is taking place as Zimbabwe, still constrained by decades of economic unrest, looks for cutting-edge strategies and game-changing models that leaders at all levels can adopt to advance the country.

Honorable Professor Paul Mavima, the Minister of Skills Audit and Development, will be the conference’s guest speaker.

Other prominent Speakers expected include Mercedes Martin (USA), Dr Tosin Ekundayo (UAE), Dr Dotun Moses Jegede (Nigeria), Dar Preethi D’Souza (India) and David Copperrider, Dr Vuyiwe Tsako (South Africa), Dr Christine Phiri-Mushibwe (Zambia), Salini Bafemeli (Botswana).

Local speakers will include Dr Phillimon Chitagu, Dr Avilla Goba, Lucy Marowa, Tonderai Nakuhwa and Rose Nhamo among the pack of eloquent presenters.

With the capable assistance of Conference Chairman Paul Nyausaru, Dr. Justine Chinoperekweyi, the brains behind the Conference, will lead from the front.

In an interview with Business Times yesterday, chairman Nyausaru said: “We are expecting 200+ in person participants and additional delegates who will be tied in virtually.

“My message to the conference delegates is this conference is what you have been waiting for. Be ready to be part of the future by embracing the real OD. If you have not yet registered, it’s not too late. Register and immediately be part of the conversation.

“Key focus areas include the awakening the phoenix, Zimbabwe through an OD approach and tapping into the diverse community of OD practitioners (those coming from US, India, Eswatini, South Africa, Botswana, among many others).”

Related