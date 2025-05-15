Amapiano Africa Awards to Make History at Sun City – The inaugural Amapiano Africa Awards will take place on 15 November 2025. This, at the iconic Sun City Resort in South Africa. The awards mark a bold new chapter in the continent’s musical and cultural evolution under the powerful theme “Celebrate the Transformative Impact of Amapiano.”

This historic event honours trailblazing artists, producers, DJs, dancers, and creative pioneers who have transformed Amapiano from a local township genre into a global phenomenon.

The Amapiano Africa Awards represent more than a celebration! They’re a statement. A statement that recognises the genre’s extraordinary influence on pop culture. On youth identity, economic growth, and the creative industries across Africa and beyond.

Emerging from the success of the Amapiano Africa Summit, a two-year platform that brought together artists, executives, innovators, and policymakers to spark dialogue and drive collaboration. The Awards are a natural next step. This is not just a music show! It’s a cultural landmark that pays tribute to the voice, rhythm, and spirit of a generation.

Expect a night of electrifying performances! Glamorous red carpet moments and the crowning of excellence across a wide range of categories. From Best Vocalist and Producer of the Year to Best Amapiano Street Dancer and International Breakthrough Artist. Ahead of the main event, fans and industry leaders can look forward to a series of media activations and country launch events. These will bring the Amapiano movement to life across key African cities.

Nominations will open soon on the official Amapiano Africa Awards platform. They invite fans, artists, and stakeholders from every corner of the continent and diaspora to take part in shaping history.

The Amapiano Africa Awards are more than a moment. They’re a movement. One that celebrates innovation, inspires unity, and cements Amapiano’s place on the world stage.

Join us as we honour the artists, celebrate the sound, and ignite the future of African music!