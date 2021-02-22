Amazon Prime Video joins Netflix on DStv’s Explora Ultra

MultiChoice Group has added another rival streaming service to its new DStv Ultra personal video recorder (PVR) and satellite decoder.

The JSE-listed pay-television operator said on Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video has now been added to the Ultra, joining Netflix on the group’s first PVR decoder capable with integrated Internet access and streaming apps.

“DStv customers with a Prime Video membership can now access the entertainment service, ranging from movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals. with a click of a button on the Explora Ultra,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

The box is capable of delivering 4K content and Dolby Atmos audio and has built-in Wi-Fi

Other streaming services already available on the box are Nerflix, Showmax, Box Office and Joox (music).

MultiChoice launched the next-generation Explora Ultra on 12 November. The box is capable of delivering 4K content and Dolby Atmos audio and has built-in Wi-Fi, a redesigned interface (designed for surfacing linear and on-demand content quickly) and a redesigned remote control.

MultiChoice said at the time of the Ultra’s launch that more streaming providers would be added to the platform in time. The new box is manufactured in South Africa and costs a recommended R2 499, or R3 699 with installation. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media