26
29
23
4
3
35
2
33
8
37
31
39
22
15
13
14
20
38
25
21
1
45
11
49
32
18
30
47
44
5
43
10
34
46
48
9
7
24
40
16
50

Andersen wants to emulate ex-Liverpool defender Agger and earn a senior Denmark call-up with Luton

154 Less than a minute



Centre half targets international honours


Source link

154 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Brentford complete permanent Kevin Schade signing for club-record fee

Brentford complete permanent Kevin Schade signing for club-record fee

Reece Prescod accuses UK Athletics of emotional blackmail over relay row

Reece Prescod accuses UK Athletics of emotional blackmail over relay row

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Fulham handed transfer boost as Igor’s agent confirms defender wants to leave Fiorentina

Fulham handed transfer boost as Igor’s agent confirms defender wants to leave Fiorentina

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo