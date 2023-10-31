Andre Onana set to miss up to seven Man Utd games after opting to play in Afcon

Andre Onana is set to add to Manchester United’s problems by agreeing to play in goal for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in January, meaning he could potentially miss seven games for his club.

Onana quit international football following last year’s World Cup after a disagreement with head coach Rigobert Song led to the United goalkeeper being sent home from Qatar.

He agreed to return for the final Afcon qualifier against Burundi in September following pressure from the government and the Cameroonian FA, before being selected again in a friendly against Senegal earlier this month.

Onana’s struggles to adapt to life in England had reportedly convinced the former Inter Milan player that he needed to stay in Manchester in January to focus on kickstarting his Old Trafford career, but a source close to the player has told i that he has changed his mind once more and is currently planning to attend the tournament, which starts in the Ivory Coast on 13 January.

Should he be called up to the squad and Cameroon go all the way to the final, Onana could miss four Premier League matches, two FA Cup ties and a potential Carabao Cup semi-final.

“At the moment he plans to play in every game he is called up for,” the source added.

After making several high-profile errors in the opening months of his United career, Onana has started to show why the club chose him to replace outgoing stalwart David De Gea, with his stoppage-time penalty save in last week’s 1-0 win over Copenhagen finally getting his side’s Champions League campaign off the ground.

He also made several fine saves in United’s 3-0 derby defeat to champions Manchester City on Sunday, helping coach Erik ten Hag avoid further humiliation.

As a further reminder of his abilities, Onana came 23rd in the Ballon d’Or vote on Monday night, one of only two goalkeepers on the list.

Ten Hag, who worked with Onana at Ajax, could still try and persuade the 27-year-old to stay put in January, especially if United’s season of woe continues.

If he is unsuccessful, Turkish understudy Altay Bayindir, signed in the summer from Fenerbahce and yet to play a single minute for United, will be thrust into the spotlight at a crucial juncture in the season.