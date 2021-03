Nazz Music Entertainment World presents the audio & video remix for ANDROIDD’s blazing single JOHANNA feat Soft. Johanna; the Mactones produced track, has been making headlines since the release of the original version.

The video was shot by Matt Max and features cameo appearances from; Indomix, Mantasyno, Dj Kayzaino and a host of others.

Listen/Watch below

#KHG

FANLINK

https://androidd.fanlink.to/ JohannaRemix