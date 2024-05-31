Andy Murray is considering doubles with brother Jamie at Wimbledon

ROLAND GARROS — Andy Murray says he has spoken to his brother Jamie about a family doubles swan song at Wimbledon this summer.

Murray, 37, was partnered by Dan Evans on Friday but the British pair were beaten in straight sets by Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild.

The former world No 1 said he was hoping to stake a claim for an Olympics spot by playing well at Roland Garros, but also revealed he was thinking about playing the team format at what is likely to be his last Wimbledon.

Read Next

“My brother doesn’t have a partner for Wimbledon currently. We have spoken a little bit about it,” said Murray, who has not played a tour-level match with his brother since Washington in 2019.

“So may do that, but not 100 per cent sure yet.

“Obviously Jamie could also get a good partner as well!”

The brothers will be reprising a partnership that helped Great Britain to Davis Cup victory in 2015, when they won all three rubbers they played against France, Australia and Belgium.

However, they have never played together at Wimbledon; in fact, Andy Murray has only played doubles at SW19 twice before, once with David Sherwood in 2005 and once with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in 2019.

“We’ll see what happens, but we’ll probably decide in the next few days probably,” Murray added.

Jamie Murray would ordinarily play with regular partner Michael Venus, but will not be available for at least one week of the grass-court season due to a new job as tournament director at Queen’s.

Venus has instead decided to team up with Neal Skupski for the grass tournaments including Wimbledon, a partnership they will begin in Stuttgart after the French Open.

The Murrays also teamed up for the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, but only won one match across the three Games.

They would not qualify as a team for this summer’s Games in Paris, but Murray is expected to play with Joe Salisbury while Evans is likely to be teamed with Skupski. That is understood to have been the plan irrespective of what happened at Roland Garros, but Murray nevertheless wanted to prove himself worthy of a place by performance well at the French Open.

“It was an opportunity to put our names in the frame to play the Olympics and stuff,” Murray said.

“That’s why it was a pretty strong doubles event this year, a lot of singles guys playing ahead of the Olympics.

“I think me and Dan obviously were hoping to have a good run here. It wasn’t to be. So don’t know if we’ll get the opportunity.

“There’s guys obviously ahead of us in the rankings, and we’ve got good doubles players in the UK.”

Evans is currently on the cusp of Olympic qualification but could miss out by one or two places.

If so, he will be relying on Great Britain captain Leon Smith to call him up as a doubles partner to either Salisbury or Skupski, with Andy Murray likely to take the fourth doubles spot. But Smith also has a plethora of top-50 doubles specialists at his disposal whom he could call on instead of Evans.

But if Evans does qualify for singles, he is virtually guaranteed a place in the doubles, because can only bring a maximum of six players across the two tournaments, and there would not be room for another doubles specialist.