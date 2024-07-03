How Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu agreed to become Wimbledon doubles partners

WIMBLEDON — Andy Murray revealed he was worried Emma Raducanu was asleep when messaging her about appearing in the Wimbledon mixed doubles together, but it turned out to be an offer she simply couldn’t refuse – and replied to within 10 seconds.

The British duo have been handed a wild card for the mixed doubles at SW19, which is scheduled to start on Friday.

Evidently eager to prolong his retirement party, Murray will play mixed doubles here for the first time since teaming up with Serena Williams in 2019, while for Raducanu this will be a grand slam first.

“We’d spoken about it a few years ago during the Covid year but obviously both of us were doing quite well in the singles and it didn’t happen,” Murray said on Wednesday.

“I was chatting to my team and we were discussing mixed and last night messaged her coach and asked if he thought it might be something she’d be up for doing.

“He said it was worth asking… Thankfully I got quite a quick reply! It was quite late yesterday evening when I sent the message, it would have been after 9pm so I was a bit worried she might have been in bed.

“But I got a quick reply. She said: ‘Yeah, let’s do it’. That was it.”

Speaking on-court after her singles win on Wednesday, Raducanu said: “I couldn’t say no, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a dream of mine. Andy’s a hero to all of us.

“For me it’s a real gift and an honour that he asked me. I could never say no to and hopefully I can learn a thing or two about coming to the net.”

In her press conference afterwards, Raducanu added: “I got asked, literally like 10 seconds, I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Some things are bigger than just tennis. I think some things are a once-in-a-lifetime memory that you’re going to have for the rest of your life. To play at Wimbledon with Andy Murray, those things don’t come by [often].

At the end of my life, at the end of my career when I’m like 70 years old, I know I’m going to have that memory of playing Wimbledon with Andy Murray on a home slam.

“I want obviously to do well with him. I’m not playing to lose. I really don’t want to let him down. Of course, that’s the one thing I don’t want to do. I’m going to be on my best form, trying hard. Probably be more nervous for that than the singles.

“I just wish him the best. I think Wimbledon is Andy Murray and Andy Murray is Wimbledon. Yeah, I just want to see him do well.”

Murray will first play with brother Jamie Murray on Centre Court on Thursday, the first time an opening-round men’s doubles match has been scheduled on Wimbledon’s main court since 1995.

The Murrays are the third match on Centre, which could start around 5pm, and face Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and John Peers, with the latter a former partner of Jamie Murray.

Murray and Raducanu meanwhile will play together for the first time, and the former said it is unlikely they will practice together before their first-round match against experienced duo and grand-slam doubles winners Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai.

“It should be fun,” Murray added. “I have played mixed doubles a few times when I was young and then the last time was with Serena. I really enjoyed it, it’s something we rarely get to do.

“And to get a chance to do it with Emma. Well, it’s my last chance to do it, so it should be good.”

Murray pulled out of the singles on Tuesday to initially focus on just the men’s doubles with brother Jamie, in what is the 37-year-old’s final grand slam before retiring.

And given that he is still recovering from surgery on a spinal cyst, it was somewhat of a midday bombshell on Wednesday when it was revealed Murray would also be playing in the mixed with Raducanu.

Murray and Raducanu may not play together until the weekend, and face a tough draw in Arevalo and Zhang.

Arevalo is the men’s world No 7 in doubles, with 12 titles to his name including the French Open in 2022 and earlier this year.

Zhang is also a two-time grand slam winner, earning her first major in the women’s doubles at the Australian Open in 2019 before winning the US Open two years later. She then lost the Wimbledon final with partner Elise Mertens, who lost to Raducanu on Wednesday, in 2022.

Murray has not played with brother Jamie at a grand slam before, although they combined to help Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015, and have also played together at the Olympics.

Murray is also an Olympic silver medallist in the mixed doubles, having made the podium with Laura Robson at London 2012, which was played at the All England Club.

Raducanu has played doubles on the tour just once, with Clara Tauson in Washington 2022 – they lost in straight sets.

At the Battle of the Brits in 2020, Raducanu played doubles twice against Murray, winning with Joe Salisbury and losing with Kyle Edmund.

Raducanu won her second-round singles match on Wednesday, and is targeting a run into the second week.

She said on Monday that he has not spoken to Murray much, but has found him helpful for advice on recovering from injuries.

“I think the biggest advice is just how he’s always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people,” she said after her first-round win.

“I haven’t really spoken to him so much. I think for me it’s just watching him operate day to day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything. Even in practice now, he’s so on it to the minute.

“I think me, when I was a bit younger maybe, showing up 15 minutes before practice to do a few arm curls, swing my hand around and warm up. He’s there for an hour and a half doing treatment. He just sets really good examples.”

Analysis: What is Andy Murray doing?

A doubles double, and an announcement that took everyone by surprise.

So, is this really a wise decision?

Murray felt as though he could compete in the men’s doubles with brother Jamie, but any prospect of a run is hampered by a schedule that now becomes twice as busy.

It will also be an added strain on the back, adding to the fears from peers and predecessors – Nick Kyrgios and Tim Henman – that he could do lasting damage by playing at Wimbledon.

However, Murray is unlikely to push himself beyond his means, and there’s every chance he will have been told by his close circle to just go out and enjoy the moment.

With that in mind, it could be argued that by playing with Raducanu Murray is merely going for a second victory lap, prolonging his time at SW19 and rewarding more fans with a chance to see their hero after he withdrew from the singles.

The results are somewhat immaterial, therefore. Fans are here to say goodbye to Murray, and few are expecting silverware.

What this does for Wimbledon’s own plans, though, remains to be seen. Beyond any Centre Court celebration for his final match, there could also be a scheduling headache with England in action on Saturday in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, meaning conversations with the BBC are likely.

A busy week just got busier.