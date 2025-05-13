Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic end coaching arrangement

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have ended their coaching arrangement as the Serb looks to end his dire run of form ahead of the French Open and Wimbledon.

Murray began coaching his 37-year-old former rival last November having retired the previous August, but the pair have parted ways after just six months.

Their “indefinite” agreement began with huge promise as Djokovic steamrollered his way to the Australian Open semi-finals – including beating Carlos Alcaraz – before retiring injured after the first set.

But Djokovic, the most successful men’s player ever, has lost his first match in four of the past five tournaments and was beaten in the final of the Miami Open by 19-year-old Jakub Mensik.

He has slipped to sixth in the world having been No 1 as recently as last June, and injuries and age appear to be catching up with him.

“Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court – really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic said.

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together, and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray added.

“I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

Analysis: Hints of unhappiness in Djokovic camp

Djokovic reached the Australian Open semi-final in a promising run for their partnership (Photo: Getty)

By James Gray, sports news correspondent

The noise from the Murray-Djokovic link-up was always quite positive, and Murray was clearly relishing his first steps in this new phase of his life when I spoke to him in Australia.

The Brit is analytical and obsessive, characteristics that lend themselves well to the intense world of tennis coaching, and even admitted that he was spending a little bit too much time watching previous matches for tactical insight.

But since Melbourne, Djokovic’s results have not been good, a run to the Miami final aside. A win percentage of 63 per cent in their time spent together has included defeats to players ranked 32, 35, 44, 85 and, on one particularly anomalous occasion, 293 in the world.

Djokovic has taken a late wildcard to play at the Geneva Open next week after skipping his traditional French Open warm-up in Rome. It does not smack of much happiness in the camp.







